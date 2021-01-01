Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (787 against 423 nits)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (76 vs 62 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 268K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 620 and 554 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 5.81 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 443 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 95.5%
PWM 255 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +86%
787 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a +4%
83.3%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 575 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
554
Pixel 4 +12%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1632
Pixel 4 +49%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
268824
Pixel 4 +47%
394873
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (177th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a +23%
11:48 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a +9%
12:17 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a +9%
22:45 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a +4%
122
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
Pixel 4a
98
Pixel 4 +3%
101
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a
111
Pixel 4 +1%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2019
Release date October 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 is definitely a better buy.

