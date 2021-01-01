Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Comes with 1853 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 35% longer battery life (93 vs 69 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (689 against 619 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 319K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 10% higher pixel density (476 vs 432 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|85.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
iPhone 12 mini +168%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1806
iPhone 12 mini +128%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319388
iPhone 12 mini +84%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5 +3%
12:41 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +26%
15:33 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +109%
25:54 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.
