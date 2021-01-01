Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 393 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3687 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (637K versus 319K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (807 against 689 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
689 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +17%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5
85.9%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
593
iPhone 12 Pro Max +166%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1806
iPhone 12 Pro Max +134%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
319388
iPhone 12 Pro Max +100%
637585

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +14%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +1%
15:33 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +25%
25:54 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8T
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
10. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish