Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3095 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (801 against 709 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
709 nits
iPhone 13 +13%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5
85.9%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
606
iPhone 13
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1857
iPhone 13
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
312709
iPhone 13
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
iPhone 13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5
129
iPhone 13
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 5
107
iPhone 13
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 5
120
iPhone 13
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
91.9 dB
iPhone 13
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date October 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

