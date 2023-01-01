Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Google Pixel 5 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 52 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 385K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 432 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 99.7% PWM 367 Hz 59 Hz Response time 5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 5 693 nits iPhone 14 Plus +15% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 5 85.9% iPhone 14 Plus +2% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 16.6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4080 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 15:02 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 06:12 hr Standby 104 hr 146 hr General battery life Pixel 5 31:36 hr iPhone 14 Plus +30% 41:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° 120° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 5 129 iPhone 14 Plus +5% 135 Video quality Pixel 5 107 iPhone 14 Plus +36% 146 Generic camera score Pixel 5 120 iPhone 14 Plus +11% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 5 +15% 91.9 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date October 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.