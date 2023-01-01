Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 385K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (41:09 vs 31:36 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (799 against 693 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.7%
PWM 367 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 5 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 5
693 nits
iPhone 14 Plus +15%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5
85.9%
iPhone 14 Plus +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
600
iPhone 14 Plus +185%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1817
iPhone 14 Plus +150%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5
385504
iPhone 14 Plus +106%
794381
CPU 102395 197630
GPU 105316 331488
Memory 74762 134708
UX 106676 134652
Total score 385504 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 5
1084
iPhone 14 Plus +776%
9492
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 44 °C
Stability 89% 75%
Graphics test 6 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 1084 9492
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 16.6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 15:02 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 104 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Pixel 5
31:36 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +30%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5
129
iPhone 14 Plus +5%
135
Video quality
Pixel 5
107
iPhone 14 Plus +36%
146
Generic camera score
Pixel 5
120
iPhone 14 Plus +11%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 5 +15%
91.9 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2022
Release date October 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

