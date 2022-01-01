Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3200 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 391K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 155% higher peak brightness (1792 against 704 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (36:11 vs 31:37 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 5
704 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +155%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5
85.9%
iPhone 14 Pro +1%
87%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
607
iPhone 14 Pro +209%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1829
iPhone 14 Pro +194%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5
391580
iPhone 14 Pro +149%
974395
CPU 102395 242087
GPU 105316 419508
Memory 74762 162089
UX 106676 144728
Total score 391580 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 5
1084
iPhone 14 Pro +810%
9862
Stability 89% 79%
Graphics test 6 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1084 9862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:02 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 104 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Pixel 5
31:37 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +14%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5
129
iPhone 14 Pro +11%
143
Video quality
Pixel 5
107
iPhone 14 Pro +39%
149
Generic camera score
Pixel 5
120
iPhone 14 Pro +22%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5 +3%
91.9 dB
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2022
Release date October 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

