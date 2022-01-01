Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3200 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 391K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 155% higher peak brightness (1792 against 704 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 14% longer battery life (36:11 vs 31:37 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
607
iPhone 14 Pro +209%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1829
iPhone 14 Pro +194%
5378
|CPU
|102395
|242087
|GPU
|105316
|419508
|Memory
|74762
|162089
|UX
|106676
|144728
|Total score
|391580
|974395
|Stability
|89%
|79%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|1084
|9862
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|15:02 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:40 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
iPhone 14 Pro +11%
143
Video quality
107
iPhone 14 Pro +39%
149
Generic camera score
120
iPhone 14 Pro +22%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
