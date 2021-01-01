Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Google Pixel 5
VS
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1389 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2691 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 18.5% more screen real estate
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (93 vs 81 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 258K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 937 and 593 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 67.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast - 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5 +13%
689 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +27%
85.9%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
593
iPhone 8 Plus +58%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1806
iPhone 8 Plus +37%
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5 +23%
319388
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5 +1%
12:41 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +5%
15:33 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +49%
25:54 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5 +37%
129
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
Pixel 5 +20%
107
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +25%
120
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
n/a
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2017
Release date October 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

