Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1389 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2691 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 18.5% more screen real estate
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (93 vs 81 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 258K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 937 and 593 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.9%
|67.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1471:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
iPhone 8 Plus +58%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1806
iPhone 8 Plus +37%
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5 +23%
319388
258944
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5 +1%
12:41 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +5%
15:33 hr
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +49%
25:54 hr
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 5 +37%
129
Video quality
Pixel 5 +20%
107
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +25%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.
