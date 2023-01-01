Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Comes with 2062 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.5% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 23% longer battery life (31:36 vs 25:41 hours)
- 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (693 against 642 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 385K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 600 points
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|151 g (5.33 oz)
|144 g (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
iPhone SE (2022) +186%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1817
iPhone SE (2022) +155%
4628
|CPU
|102395
|189244
|GPU
|105316
|269834
|Memory
|74762
|129820
|UX
|106676
|127582
|Total score
|385504
|710840
|Max surface temperature
|38.6 °C
|46.2 °C
|Stability
|89%
|72%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|1084
|8059
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|15:02 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 5 +1%
129
128
Video quality
107
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
109
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +2%
120
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|October 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2