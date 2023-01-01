Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Google Pixel 5 Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Comes with 2062 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2018 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 65.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 99.9% PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 5 +8% 693 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 5 +31% 85.9% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 16.6 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4080 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 15:02 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 03:26 hr Standby 104 hr 93 hr General battery life Pixel 5 +23% 31:36 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 5 +7% 91.9 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 March 2022 Release date October 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.