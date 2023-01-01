Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Гугл Пиксель 5
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Google Pixel 5
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Comes with 2062 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:36 vs 25:41 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (693 against 642 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 385K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 600 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 5 +8%
693 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5 +31%
85.9%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
600
iPhone SE (2022) +186%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1817
iPhone SE (2022) +155%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5
385504
iPhone SE (2022) +84%
710840
CPU 102395 189244
GPU 105316 269834
Memory 74762 129820
UX 106676 127582
Total score 385504 710840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 5
1084
iPhone SE (2022) +643%
8059
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 89% 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 48 FPS
Graphics score 1084 8059
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 16.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 15:02 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 104 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 5 +23%
31:36 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 5 +7%
91.9 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date October 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

