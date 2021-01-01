Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1138 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (93 vs 78 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 319K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 593 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
689 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +9%
85.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
593
iPhone XR +85%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1806
iPhone XR +23%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
319388
iPhone XR +31%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
iPhone XR +5%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +2%
15:33 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5 +70%
25:54 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5 +25%
129
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Pixel 5 +11%
107
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +19%
120
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2018
Release date October 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

