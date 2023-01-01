Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Google Pixel 5 Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Comes with 906 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3174 mAh

Comes with 906 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3174 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 24% longer battery life (31:36 vs 25:24 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (31:36 vs 25:24 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 385K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 385K) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 600 points

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 5 Price Apple iPhone XS Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9 PPI 432 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.41% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 98.8% PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz Response time 5 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 5 +5% 693 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 5 +1% 85.9% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 16.6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4080 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 15:02 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 04:41 hr Standby 104 hr 80 hr General battery life Pixel 5 +24% 31:36 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° - Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 5 +17% 129 iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality Pixel 5 +11% 107 iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score Pixel 5 +14% 120 iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 5 +19% 91.9 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2018 Release date October 2020 September 2018 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.