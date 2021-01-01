Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 89 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (607K versus 319K)
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (120 vs 93 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
695 nits
ROG Phone 3 +3%
718 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5 +8%
85.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
600
ROG Phone 3 +64%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1804
ROG Phone 3 +86%
3348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
319528
ROG Phone 3 +90%
607180

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size 16.6 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
ROG Phone 3 +14%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
ROG Phone 3 +25%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
ROG Phone 3 +49%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5 +3%
91.8 dB
ROG Phone 3
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 July 2020
Release date October 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.

