Google Pixel 5 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 89 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (607K versus 319K)
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4080 mAh
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 29% longer battery life (120 vs 93 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
ROG Phone 3 +64%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804
ROG Phone 3 +86%
3348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319528
ROG Phone 3 +90%
607180
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 (137th and 16th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Stock Android
|ROG UI
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:41 hr
ROG Phone 3 +14%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:33 hr
ROG Phone 3 +25%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
ROG Phone 3 +49%
38:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.
