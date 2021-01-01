Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Гугл Пиксель 5
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Google Pixel 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 88 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 331K)
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (118 vs 93 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (811 against 706 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.7%
PWM 367 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
706 nits
ROG Phone 5 +15%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5 +5%
85.9%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
612
ROG Phone 5 +84%
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1855
ROG Phone 5 +103%
3770
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
331712
ROG Phone 5 +120%
730838
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (166th and 7th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
ROG Phone 5 +40%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
ROG Phone 5 +46%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
ROG Phone 5 +23%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
91.9 dB
ROG Phone 5 +1%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date October 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Google Pixel 5
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 5
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Google Pixel 5
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Google Pixel 5
5. OnePlus 8 or Google Pixel 5
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Asus ROG Phone 3 or Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish