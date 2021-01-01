Google Pixel 5 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (706 against 462 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
- Shows 20% longer battery life (112 vs 93 hours)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 331K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 612 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|83.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|98.7%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1835:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +23%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1855
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +45%
2699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331712
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +37%
453450
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (166th and 101st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Zen UI
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:41 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +24%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:33 hr
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +42%
36:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|-
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|-
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 5 +21%
129
Video quality
Pixel 5 +8%
107
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +15%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1