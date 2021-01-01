Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs Zenfone 6 ZS630KL – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Google Pixel 5
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (706 against 462 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (112 vs 93 hours)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 331K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 612 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.7%
PWM 367 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 5 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1835:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5 +53%
706 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
612
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +23%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1855
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +45%
2699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
331712
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +37%
453450
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (166th and 101st place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android Zen UI
OS size 16.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +24%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +5%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +42%
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels -
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5 +21%
129
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 5 +15%
120
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
104

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5 +8%
91.9 dB
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2019
Release date October 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

