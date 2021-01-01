Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs Zenfone 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Google Pixel 5
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 79 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 319K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
695 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro +6%
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5 +2%
85.9%
Zenfone 7 Pro
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5
600
Zenfone 7 Pro +61%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5
1804
Zenfone 7 Pro +82%
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5
319528
Zenfone 7 Pro +85%
590541

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 7
OS size 16.6 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5 +7%
12:41 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5 +2%
15:33 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +15%
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 113°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels -
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5 +5%
91.8 dB
Zenfone 7 Pro
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 August 2020
Release date October 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 900 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

