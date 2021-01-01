Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (689 against 411 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3430 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 21% higher pixel density (522 vs 432 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 83.39%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5 +68%
689 nits
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 630
GPU clock 750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5 +54%
593
Pixel 3 XL
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5 +10%
1806
Pixel 3 XL
1647
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5 +9%
319388
Pixel 3 XL
293924
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (133rd and 150th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2018
Release date October 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 825 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

