Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 3a

Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1080 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3000 mAh
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 191K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 75%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5
689 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 5 +15%
85.9%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 615
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5 +67%
593
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5 +31%
1806
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 5 +67%
319388
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (133rd and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5
25:54 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 5
129
Pixel 3a
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 5
107
Pixel 3a
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 5
120
Pixel 3a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2019
Release date October 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8T
6. Google Pixel 3a or Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 3a or Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Google Pixel 3a or OnePlus 8
9. Google Pixel 3a or Pixel 3 XL
10. Google Pixel 3a or Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish