Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Google Pixel 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.