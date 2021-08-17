Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.