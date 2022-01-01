Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5a 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Comes with 1738 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (36:56 vs 33:02 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (863 against 705 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 27% higher pixel density (413 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 382K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 650 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5a 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.34 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5a 5G +22%
863 nits
iPhone XR
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5a 5G +8%
85%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5a 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G
650
iPhone XR +72%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G
1971
iPhone XR +12%
2216
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5a 5G
382740
iPhone XR +30%
498519
CPU 110274 136583
GPU 102697 179228
Memory 76143 77872
UX 91936 103093
Total score 382740 498519
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 5a 5G
1663
iPhone XR +216%
5261
Stability 99% 68%
Graphics test 9 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 1663 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 8868 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android 15.4
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4680 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:09 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 17:31 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 112 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Pixel 5a 5G +12%
36:56 hr
iPhone XR
33:02 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (48th and 107th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2018
Release date October 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

