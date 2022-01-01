Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 3 XL

Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3 XL
Google Pixel 5a 5G
Google Pixel 3 XL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Delivers 109% higher maximum brightness (859 against 411 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3430 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 336K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • 26% higher pixel density (522 vs 413 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5a 5G
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.34 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5a 5G +109%
859 nits
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IPX8
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5a 5G +2%
85%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5a 5G and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 630
GPU clock 750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +66%
646
Pixel 3 XL
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +17%
1947
Pixel 3 XL
1667
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5a 5G +15%
386961
Pixel 3 XL
336697
CPU 110920 94959
GPU 105925 116641
Memory 69517 44770
UX 101463 82658
Total score 386961 336697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 94%
Graphics test 9 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1663 1662
PCMark 3.0 score 8868 8946
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4680 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:09 hr -
Watching video 17:31 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 5a 5G
36:56 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2018
Release date October 2021 November 2018
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 5a 5G
2. Google Pixel 4a 5G or 5a 5G
3. Google Pixel 6 or 5a 5G
4. Google Pixel 5 or 5a 5G
5. Apple iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 3 XL
6. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 3 XL
7. Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL
8. Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 3 XL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish