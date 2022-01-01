Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 3a

Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Google Pixel 5a 5G
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3000 mAh
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 216K)
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5a 5G
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.34 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5a 5G
859 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
85%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5a 5G and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 615
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +82%
646
Pixel 3a
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
1947
Pixel 3a
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5a 5G +79%
386961
Pixel 3a
216325
CPU 110920 67159
GPU 105925 47156
Memory 69517 42864
UX 101463 59518
Total score 386961 216325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 5a 5G +150%
1663
Pixel 3a
665
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 9 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1663 665
PCMark 3.0 score 8868 7275
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4680 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:09 hr -
Watching video 17:31 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 5a 5G
36:56 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 May 2019
Release date October 2021 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 5a 5G or iPhone 13
2. Pixel 5a 5G or iPhone 12
3. Pixel 5a 5G or Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. Pixel 5a 5G or Galaxy S22 Plus
5. Pixel 5a 5G or Pixel 6a
6. Pixel 3a or iPhone SE (2022)
7. Pixel 3a or 7 Pro
8. Pixel 3a or Pixel 3 XL
9. Pixel 3a or Pixel 6a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish