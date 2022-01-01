Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.