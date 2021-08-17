Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Shows 97% longer battery life (122 vs 62 hours)
- Comes with 1880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 2800 mAh
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 103% higher maximum brightness (874 against 431 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.34 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.5%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +3%
657
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1976
Pixel 4 +26%
2483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
488847
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4680 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 5a 5G +95%
18:27 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 5a 5G +91%
21:32 hr
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 5a 5G +59%
32:57 hr
20:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 421 USD
|~ 749 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.
