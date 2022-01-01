Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 5a 5G vs Pixel 4 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (36:56 vs 23:13 hours)
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (863 against 438 nits)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3700 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (537 vs 413 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (514K versus 382K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 5a 5G
vs
Pixel 4 XL

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.34 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 413 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 5a 5G +97%
863 nits
Pixel 4 XL
438 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 5a 5G +5%
85%
Pixel 4 XL
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 5a 5G and Google Pixel 4 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G +3%
650
Pixel 4 XL
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 5a 5G
1971
Pixel 4 XL +28%
2527
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 5a 5G
382740
Pixel 4 XL +34%
514621
CPU 110274 128136
GPU 102697 189753
Memory 76143 66195
UX 91936 126523
Total score 382740 514621
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1663 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8868 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4680 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:09 hr 08:02 hr
Watching video 17:31 hr 09:03 hr
Gaming 05:46 hr 04:39 hr
Standby 112 hr 81 hr
General battery life
Pixel 5a 5G +59%
36:56 hr
Pixel 4 XL
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4 XL
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2019
Release date October 2021 November 2019
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4 XL.

