Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1893 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3110 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (859 against 641 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 1038 points

Weighs 16 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price Apple iPhone 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 24.8 ms Contrast - 999:1 Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +34% 859 nits iPhone 11 641 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +12% 88.8% iPhone 11 79%

Performance Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 848 MHz - FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pixel 6 Pro 1038 iPhone 11 +27% 1323 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pixel 6 Pro 2803 iPhone 11 +23% 3457 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pixel 6 Pro +4% 675965 iPhone 11 648167 CPU 167563 168277 GPU 278665 280490 Memory 91371 83080 UX 138716 121409 Total score 675965 648167 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pixel 6 Pro 6186 iPhone 11 +22% 7564 Stability 54% 72% Graphics test 37 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 6186 7564 PCMark 3.0 score 11301 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Stock Android -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5003 mAh 3110 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr iPhone 11 +24% 15:29 hr Watching videos (Player) Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr iPhone 11 +20% 18:43 hr Talk (3G) Pixel 6 Pro +50% 26:21 hr iPhone 11 17:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 129 Video quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2019 Release date October 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.