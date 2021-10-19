Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1034 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3969 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 610K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (512 vs 458 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (102 vs 84 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1038 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
859 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
88.8%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +11%
675965
iPhone 11 Pro Max
610039
CPU 167563 175209
GPU 278665 231377
Memory 91371 80239
UX 138716 127285
Total score 675965 610039
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 54% 79%
Graphics test 37 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 6186 7444
PCMark 3.0 score 11301 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +26%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro +25%
26:21 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Google Pixel 6 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 5
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish