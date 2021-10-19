Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1034 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3969 mAh

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 610K)

12% higher pixel density (512 vs 458 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Shows 21% longer battery life (102 vs 84 hours)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1038 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 4.9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +6% 859 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max 813 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +6% 88.8% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Stock Android -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2019 Release date October 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.