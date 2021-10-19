Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 2776 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2227 mAh

Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 22% longer battery life (84 vs 69 hours)

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (859 against 626 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Better grip in hands – the body is 11.7 mm narrower

Weighs 75 grams less

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1583 and 1038 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +37% 859 nits iPhone 12 mini 626 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +4% 88.8% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Stock Android -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 132 Video quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 112 Generic camera score Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 12 mini 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.