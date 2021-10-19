Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2776 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (84 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (859 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 75 grams less
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1583 and 1038 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +37%
859 nits
iPhone 12 mini
626 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
88.8%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1038
iPhone 12 mini +53%
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
iPhone 12 mini +48%
4143
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +11%
675965
iPhone 12 mini
611270
CPU 167563 168196
GPU 278665 215588
Memory 91371 94469
UX 138716 138393
Total score 675965 611270
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro
6186
iPhone 12 mini +24%
7693
Stability 54% 69%
Graphics test 37 FPS 46 FPS
Graphics score 6186 7693
PCMark 3.0 score 11301 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
12:32 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro +26%
15:35 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro +115%
26:21 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 October 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

