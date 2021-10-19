Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 2597 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2406 mAh

Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size

Shows 12% longer battery life (84 vs 75 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Better grip in hands – the body is 11.7 mm narrower

67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1730 and 1038 points

Weighs 69 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price Apple iPhone 13 mini Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +4% 859 nits iPhone 13 mini 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +4% 88.8% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 ROM Stock Android - OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 138 Video quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date October 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.