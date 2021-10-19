Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Comes with 3182 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 1821 mAh

Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Thinner bezels – 23.4% more screen real estate

Has a 2 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 42% longer battery life (84 vs 59 hours)

57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (859 against 668 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower

Weighs 62 grams less

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1340 and 1038 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 2457:1 Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +29% 859 nits iPhone SE (2020) 668 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +36% 88.8% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Stock Android - OS size - 8.4 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 April 2020 Release date October 2021 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.