Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Comes with 2985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2018 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- Thinner bezels – 23.4% more screen real estate
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (27:31 vs 25:41 hours)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (860 against 603 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1035 points
- Weighs 66 grams less
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|360 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
iPhone SE (2022) +67%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2821
iPhone SE (2022) +63%
4608
|CPU
|199110
|197658
|GPU
|299002
|298378
|Memory
|119211
|105062
|UX
|161867
|128775
|Total score
|771218
|729009
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6218
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11364
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5003 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:59 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|08:56 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|12:29 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2880
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
