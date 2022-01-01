Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Comes with 2985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Thinner bezels – 23.4% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (27:31 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (860 against 603 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1035 points
  • Weighs 66 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.9%
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +43%
860 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +36%
88.8%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1035
iPhone SE (2022) +67%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2821
iPhone SE (2022) +63%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
771218
iPhone SE (2022)
729009
CPU 199110 197658
GPU 299002 298378
Memory 119211 105062
UX 161867 128775
Total score 771218 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Graphics score 6218 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11364 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
27:31 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Pixel 6 Pro
3. iPhone 12 and Pixel 6 Pro
4. Galaxy S22 Plus and Pixel 6 Pro
5. Galaxy A53 5G and Pixel 6 Pro
6. iPhone XS and iPhone SE (2022)
7. iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2022)
8. iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (2022)
9. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE (2022)
10. Pixel 4a and iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish