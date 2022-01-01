Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB

Comes with 2287 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 2716 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 363K)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 14% longer battery life (84 vs 74 hours)

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (857 against 678 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Weighs 36 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +26% 857 nits iPhone X 678 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +7% 88.8% iPhone X 82.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Stock Android - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5003 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:59 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Pixel 6 Pro +33% 12:32 hr iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Pixel 6 Pro +27% 15:35 hr iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Pixel 6 Pro +38% 26:21 hr iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2017 Release date October 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.