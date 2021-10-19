Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3

VS
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (512 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (859 against 713 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (120 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +20%
859 nits
ROG Phone 3
713 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +11%
88.8%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 650
GPU clock 848 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
1038
ROG Phone 3
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
ROG Phone 3 +20%
3354
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
675965
ROG Phone 3 +5%
708346
CPU 167563 194861
GPU 278665 238559
Memory 91371 119661
UX 138716 155514
Total score 675965 708346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +49%
6186
ROG Phone 3
4145
Stability 54% 99%
Graphics test 37 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 6186 4145
PCMark 3.0 score 11301 14389
AnTuTu Ranking List (69th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
ROG Phone 3 +15%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
ROG Phone 3 +25%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr
ROG Phone 3 +45%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2020
Release date October 2021 October 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

