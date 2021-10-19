Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3 VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Asus ROG Phone 3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

31% higher pixel density (512 vs 391 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (859 against 713 nits)

Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3 Shows 43% longer battery life (120 vs 84 hours)

Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 79.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +20% 859 nits ROG Phone 3 713 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +11% 88.8% ROG Phone 3 79.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Stock Android ROG UI OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.83" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a ROG Phone 3 89.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 July 2020 Release date October 2021 October 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.