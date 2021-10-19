Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

VS
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 675K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1120 and 1038 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
859 nits
ROG Phone 5
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +8%
88.8%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 848 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1038
ROG Phone 5 +8%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
ROG Phone 5 +33%
3739
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
675965
ROG Phone 5 +19%
806072
CPU 167563 206712
GPU 278665 312734
Memory 91371 136404
UX 138716 151552
Total score 675965 806072
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +8%
6186
ROG Phone 5
5728
Stability 54% 90%
Graphics test 37 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 6186 5728
PCMark 3.0 score 11301 16402
AnTuTu Android Rating (69th and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Stock Android ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
ROG Phone 5 +41%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
ROG Phone 5 +46%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr
ROG Phone 5 +20%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 5
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date October 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

