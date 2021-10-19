Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5 VS Google Pixel 6 Pro Asus ROG Phone 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)

Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 675K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1120 and 1038 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price Asus ROG Phone 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 568 Hz Response time - 2.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 Pro +7% 859 nits ROG Phone 5 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 Pro +8% 88.8% ROG Phone 5 82%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Stock Android ROG UI

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 125° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 35 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 Pro n/a ROG Phone 5 92.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date October 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.