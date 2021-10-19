Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
- Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 675K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1120 and 1038 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|568 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
ROG Phone 5 +8%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2803
ROG Phone 5 +33%
3739
|CPU
|167563
|206712
|GPU
|278665
|312734
|Memory
|91371
|136404
|UX
|138716
|151552
|Total score
|675965
|806072
|Stability
|54%
|90%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|6186
|5728
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11301
|16402
AnTuTu Android Rating (69th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
|ROG UI
Battery
|Capacity
|5003 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:59 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
ROG Phone 5 +41%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:35 hr
ROG Phone 5 +46%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
26:21 hr
ROG Phone 5 +20%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2880
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.
