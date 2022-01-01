Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5 Ultimate
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
  • Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 18GB versus 12GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 1044 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
861 nits
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
805 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 848 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
775992
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate +5%
814571
CPU 199110 206712
GPU 299002 312734
Memory 119211 136404
UX 161867 151552
Total score 775992 814571
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Graphics score 6209 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11352 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (74th and 51st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr -
Watching video 12:29 hr -
Gaming 05:04 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date October 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Pixel 6 Pro
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro
3. iPhone 12 vs Pixel 6 Pro
4. Galaxy S22 Plus vs Pixel 6 Pro
5. Galaxy A53 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
7. 9 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
8. Black Shark 4 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
9. Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish