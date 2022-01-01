Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6

VS
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (36:34 vs 27:15 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1120K versus 774K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1322 and 1051 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.4:9
PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 100%
PWM 360 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
865 nits
ROG Phone 6
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +8%
88.8%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 730
GPU clock 848 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1051
ROG Phone 6 +26%
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2854
ROG Phone 6 +40%
3999
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
774337
ROG Phone 6 +45%
1120768
CPU 199110 265173
GPU 299002 476559
Memory 119211 188898
UX 161867 185898
Total score 774337 1120768
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro
6200
ROG Phone 6 +66%
10320
Stability 55% 92%
Graphics test 37 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 6200 10320
PCMark 3.0 score 11366 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (88th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 93 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr
ROG Phone 6 +34%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
ROG Phone 6 +10%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2022
Release date October 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

