Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
- Shows 34% longer battery life (36:24 vs 27:15 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 777K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|PPI
|512 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|-
|PWM
|360 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|247 gramm (8.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Mali-G710 MC10
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1047
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2831
4618
|CPU
|199110
|-
|GPU
|299002
|-
|Memory
|119211
|-
|UX
|161867
|-
|Total score
|777894
|1112798
|Stability
|54%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6190
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11385
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (98th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5003 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:59 hr
|0:44 hr
|Web browsing
|08:47 hr
|12:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:29 hr
|19:01 hr
|Gaming
|04:43 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|108 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2880
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
