Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

VS
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (36:24 vs 27:15 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 997 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5003 mAh
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 777K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
862 nits
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 247 gramm (8.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
777894
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +43%
1112798
CPU 199110 -
GPU 299002 -
Memory 119211 -
UX 161867 -
Total score 777894 1112798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 54% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Graphics score 6190 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11385 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (98th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 19:01 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 93 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +34%
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

