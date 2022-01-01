Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 669K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 512 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
858 nits
Zenfone 8
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
88.8%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 848 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1039
Zenfone 8 +7%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2818
Zenfone 8 +27%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
669814
Zenfone 8 +22%
815328
CPU 167563 208013
GPU 278665 313550
Memory 91371 145918
UX 138716 155382
Total score 669814 815328
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +10%
6218
Zenfone 8
5649
Stability 55% 57%
Graphics test 37 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 6218 5649
PCMark 3.0 score 11364 16099
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Zenfone 8 +1%
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro +22%
26:21 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 May 2021
Release date October 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.

