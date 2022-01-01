Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs Zenfone 9 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 9

VS
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Asus Zenfone 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 703 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4300 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 445 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 766K)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (31:10 vs 27:31 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 1037 points
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
Zenfone 9

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 512 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
857 nits
Zenfone 9
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%
Zenfone 9
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 730
GPU clock 848 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
1037
Zenfone 9 +26%
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro
2826
Zenfone 9 +52%
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
766663
Zenfone 9 +42%
1087859
CPU 199110 260656
GPU 299002 467068
Memory 119211 191482
UX 161867 179326
Total score 766663 1087859
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 54% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Graphics score 6205 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11351 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (79th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android ZenUI
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr 11:54 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 14:05 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 93 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr
Zenfone 9 +13%
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 113°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
Zenfone 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2022
Release date October 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 9.

