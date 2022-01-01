Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 339K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1573 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3430 mAh
  • Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (863 against 414 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 100%
PWM 360 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 Pro +108%
863 nits
Pixel 3 XL
414 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
88.8%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 848 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +166%
1052
Pixel 3 XL
395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +69%
2857
Pixel 3 XL
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +130%
778992
Pixel 3 XL
339343
CPU 199110 94959
GPU 299002 116641
Memory 119211 44770
UX 161867 82658
Total score 778992 339343
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +273%
6199
Pixel 3 XL
1662
Stability 54% 94%
Graphics test 37 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 6199 1662
PCMark 3.0 score 11394 8924
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr -
Watching video 12:29 hr -
Gaming 04:43 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 October 2018
Release date October 2021 November 2018
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

