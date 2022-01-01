Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 216K)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.8% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro
860 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +18%
88.8%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 615
GPU clock 848 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +192%
1035
Pixel 3a
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +102%
2821
Pixel 3a
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +257%
771218
Pixel 3a
216325
CPU 199110 67159
GPU 299002 47156
Memory 119211 42864
UX 161867 59518
Total score 771218 216325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +835%
6218
Pixel 3a
665
Stability 55% 99%
Graphics test 37 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 6218 665
PCMark 3.0 score 11364 7275
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr -
Watching video 12:29 hr -
Gaming 05:04 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2021 May 2019
Release date October 2021 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

