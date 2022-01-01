Google Pixel 6 Pro vs 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 372K)
- Comes with 1118 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3885 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (862 against 701 nits)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Weighs 42 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|96.9%
|PWM
|360 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +79%
1048
587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +59%
2853
1795
|CPU
|167563
|110393
|GPU
|278665
|94787
|Memory
|91371
|69352
|UX
|138716
|97659
|Total score
|679637
|372870
|Stability
|55%
|89%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|6218
|1104
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11364
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5003 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:59 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|08:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2021
|November 2020
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
