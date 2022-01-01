Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 372K)
  • Comes with 1118 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3885 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (862 against 701 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 96.9%
PWM 360 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +23%
862 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
701 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
88.8%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 620
GPU clock 848 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +79%
1048
Pixel 4a 5G
587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +59%
2853
Pixel 4a 5G
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro +82%
679637
Pixel 4a 5G
372870
CPU 167563 110393
GPU 278665 94787
Memory 91371 69352
UX 138716 97659
Total score 679637 372870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 Pro +463%
6218
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
Stability 55% 89%
Graphics test 37 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6218 1104
PCMark 3.0 score 11364 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:59 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr -
Watching video 12:29 hr -
Gaming 05:04 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +7%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

