Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.71-inch Google Pixel 6 Pro (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 923 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (807 against 703 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 19% higher pixel density (512 vs 432 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Weighs 59 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.71 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 Pro +15%
807 nits
Pixel 5
703 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 Pro +3%
88.8%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 620
GPU clock 848 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +74%
1048
Pixel 5
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 Pro +57%
2856
Pixel 5
1822
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
362181
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2020
Release date October 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 799 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

