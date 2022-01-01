Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Google Pixel 6 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Comes with 1568 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 3046 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 609K) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1319 and 1029 points

Weighs 19 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.4% PWM 397 Hz 290 Hz Response time 5 ms 7.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 +5% 838 nits iPhone 11 Pro 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 +2% 83.4% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Performance Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 848 MHz - FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pixel 6 1029 iPhone 11 Pro +28% 1319 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pixel 6 2897 iPhone 11 Pro +9% 3159 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pixel 6 +19% 722451 iPhone 11 Pro 609645 CPU 187698 161025 GPU 298218 259620 Memory 100887 82902 UX 137683 110973 Total score 722451 609645 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pixel 6 6460 iPhone 11 Pro +15% 7450 Stability 55% 76% Graphics test 38 FPS 44 FPS Graphics score 6460 7450 PCMark 3.0 score 10496 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Stock Android - OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4614 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Pixel 6 12:37 hr iPhone 11 Pro +6% 13:15 hr Watching videos (Player) Pixel 6 +34% 20:25 hr iPhone 11 Pro 15:14 hr Talk (3G) Pixel 6 +24% 21:14 hr iPhone 11 Pro 17:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 144 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Video quality Pixel 6 115 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score Pixel 6 132 iPhone 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 +2% 86.3 dB iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2019 Release date October 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.