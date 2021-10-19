Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про
Google Pixel 6
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Comes with 1519 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1077 against 807 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 411 PPI)
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1729 and 1048 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6
807 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +33%
1077 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6
83.4%
iPhone 13 Pro +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1048
iPhone 13 Pro +65%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6
2802
iPhone 13 Pro +69%
4744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
776187
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
16:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
18:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 533 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Google Pixel 6
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6
4. OnePlus 9 or Google Pixel 6
5. Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 6
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
10. Apple iPhone X or Apple iPhone 13 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish