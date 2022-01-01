Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Гугл Пиксель 6
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Google Pixel 6
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1797 and 1029 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 397 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6
841 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6
83.4%
iPhone 14 Plus +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1029
iPhone 14 Plus +75%
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6
2873
iPhone 14 Plus +68%
4815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6
720440
iPhone 14 Plus
n/a
CPU 187698 -
GPU 298218 -
Memory 100887 -
UX 137683 -
Total score 720440 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Graphics score 6418 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10530 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr -
Watching video 16:38 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6
30:01 hr
iPhone 14 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6
86.3 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

User opinions

