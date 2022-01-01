Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 63 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 2654 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 1960 mAh
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 289K)
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
- Shows 37% longer battery life (30:01 vs 21:51 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 30% higher peek brightness (842 against 650 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
- Weighs 69 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|65.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|PWM
|397 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|5 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|187698
|91046
|GPU
|298218
|93318
|Memory
|100887
|44851
|UX
|137683
|61454
|Total score
|721566
|289011
|Stability
|55%
|62%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|6418
|2585
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10530
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4614 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (21 W)
|No (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|2:35 hr
|Web browsing
|08:58 hr
|07:29 hr
|Watching video
|16:38 hr
|08:03 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|03:08 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2016
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
