Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 63 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 2654 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 1960 mAh
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 289K)
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (30:01 vs 21:51 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher peek brightness (842 against 650 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 69 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 65.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 397 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 +30%
842 nits
iPhone 7
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 +27%
83.4%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 848 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 +42%
1022
iPhone 7
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 +124%
2897
iPhone 7
1292
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 +150%
721566
iPhone 7
289011
CPU 187698 91046
GPU 298218 93318
Memory 100887 44851
UX 137683 61454
Total score 721566 289011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 +148%
6418
iPhone 7
2585
Stability 55% 62%
Graphics test 38 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 6418 2585
PCMark 3.0 score 10530 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 17.6 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 30 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) No (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr 07:29 hr
Watching video 16:38 hr 08:03 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 03:08 hr
Standby 92 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6 +37%
30:01 hr
iPhone 7
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6 +69%
144
iPhone 7
85
Video quality
Pixel 6 +35%
115
iPhone 7
85
Generic camera score
Pixel 6 +55%
132
iPhone 7
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 +4%
86.3 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2016
Release date October 2021 September 2016
SAR (head) - 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

