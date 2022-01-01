Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone X VS Google Pixel 6 Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Comes with 1898 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 2716 mAh

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 363K)

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 16% longer battery life (86 vs 74 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)

Weighs 33 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.3% PWM 397 Hz 240 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 +24% 838 nits iPhone X 678 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 +1% 83.4% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU GPU clock 848 MHz - FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pixel 6 +11% 1029 iPhone X 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pixel 6 +22% 2897 iPhone X 2380 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pixel 6 +99% 722451 iPhone X 363265 CPU 187698 122434 GPU 298218 100806 Memory 100887 57691 UX 137683 83809 Total score 722451 363265 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pixel 6 +81% 6460 iPhone X 3563 Stability 55% 62% Graphics test 38 FPS 21 FPS Graphics score 6460 3563 PCMark 3.0 score 10496 - AnTuTu 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Stock Android - OS size 17.6 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4614 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Pixel 6 +34% 12:37 hr iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Pixel 6 +68% 20:25 hr iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Pixel 6 +11% 21:14 hr iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 +43% 144 iPhone X 101 Video quality Pixel 6 +29% 115 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Pixel 6 +36% 132 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 +1% 86.3 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2017 Release date October 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.