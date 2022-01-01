Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone XS VS Google Pixel 6 Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Comes with 1956 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 2658 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 19% longer battery life (86 vs 72 hours)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 523K)

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (838 against 656 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)

Weighs 30 grams less

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 1029 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.8% PWM 397 Hz 240 Hz Response time 5 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Pixel 6 +28% 838 nits iPhone XS 656 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6 +1% 83.4% iPhone XS 82.9%

Performance Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 848 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pixel 6 1029 iPhone XS +8% 1112 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pixel 6 +3% 2897 iPhone XS 2819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pixel 6 +38% 722451 iPhone XS 523113 CPU 187698 127267 GPU 298218 196436 Memory 100887 99161 UX 137683 104297 Total score 722451 523113 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pixel 6 +12% 6460 iPhone XS 5753 Stability 55% 62% Graphics test 38 FPS 34 FPS Graphics score 6460 5753 PCMark 3.0 score 10496 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Stock Android - OS size 17.6 GB 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4614 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Pixel 6 +21% 12:37 hr iPhone XS 10:20 hr Watching videos (Player) Pixel 6 +81% 20:25 hr iPhone XS 11:21 hr Talk (3G) Pixel 6 +50% 21:14 hr iPhone XS 14:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6 144 iPhone XS n/a Video quality Pixel 6 115 iPhone XS n/a Generic camera score Pixel 6 132 iPhone XS n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Pixel 6 86.3 dB iPhone XS +1% 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2018 Release date October 2021 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.