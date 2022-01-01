Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Comes with 1956 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (86 vs 72 hours)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 523K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (838 against 656 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 1029 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 397 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 +28%
838 nits
iPhone XS
656 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1029
iPhone XS +8%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 +3%
2897
iPhone XS
2819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 +38%
722451
iPhone XS
523113
CPU 187698 127267
GPU 298218 196436
Memory 100887 99161
UX 137683 104297
Total score 722451 523113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 +12%
6460
iPhone XS
5753
Stability 55% 62%
Graphics test 38 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 6460 5753
PCMark 3.0 score 10496 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 17.6 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 6 +21%
12:37 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 6 +81%
20:25 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 6 +50%
21:14 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6
144
iPhone XS
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 6
115
iPhone XS
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 6
132
iPhone XS
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6
86.3 dB
iPhone XS +1%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2018
Release date October 2021 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

