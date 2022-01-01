Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs ROG Phone 5s Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 vs Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5s Pro
Google Pixel 6
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
  • Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1386 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (38:16 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (885K versus 731K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 397 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 +1%
854 nits
ROG Phone 5s Pro
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 238 gramm (8.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 +2%
83.4%
ROG Phone 5s Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 848 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1039
ROG Phone 5s Pro +8%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6
2913
ROG Phone 5s Pro +22%
3546
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6
731063
ROG Phone 5s Pro +21%
885795
CPU 187698 221042
GPU 298218 339188
Memory 100887 147008
UX 137683 177766
Total score 731063 885795
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Graphics score 6440 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10532 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (87th and 29th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr 14:00 hr
Watching video 16:38 hr 18:22 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 92 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6
30:01 hr
ROG Phone 5s Pro +27%
38:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 125°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 August 2021
Release date October 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Promotion
