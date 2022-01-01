Google Pixel 6 vs Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
- Comes with 1386 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4614 mAh
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 731K)
- Shows 18% longer battery life (35:27 vs 30:01 hours)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|165 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|397 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|18 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1039
ROG Phone 6 Pro +28%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2913
ROG Phone 6 Pro +37%
3984
|CPU
|187698
|-
|GPU
|298218
|-
|Memory
|100887
|-
|UX
|137683
|-
|Total score
|731063
|1112925
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6440
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10532
|-
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (87th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4614 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (21 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|08:58 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|16:38 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
132
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.
