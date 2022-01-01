Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 vs Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6 Про
Google Pixel 6
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 1386 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4614 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 731K)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (35:27 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
ROG Phone 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 397 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 +3%
854 nits
ROG Phone 6 Pro
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%
ROG Phone 6 Pro
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 730
GPU clock 848 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1039
ROG Phone 6 Pro +28%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6
2913
ROG Phone 6 Pro +37%
3984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6
731063
ROG Phone 6 Pro +52%
1112925
CPU 187698 -
GPU 298218 -
Memory 100887 -
UX 137683 -
Total score 731063 1112925
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Graphics score 6440 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10532 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (87th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 16:38 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 92 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6
30:01 hr
ROG Phone 6 Pro +18%
35:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6
86.3 dB
ROG Phone 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2022
Release date October 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

