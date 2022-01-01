Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs Zenfone 9 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6 vs Asus Zenfone 9

Гугл Пиксель 6
VS
Асус Зенфон 9
Google Pixel 6
Asus Zenfone 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4300 mAh
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 718K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 1024 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
Zenfone 9

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 397 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6 +2%
840 nits
Zenfone 9
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6
83.4%
Zenfone 9 +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 730
GPU clock 848 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6
1024
Zenfone 9 +27%
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6
2891
Zenfone 9 +49%
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6
718466
Zenfone 9 +51%
1087859
CPU 187698 260656
GPU 298218 467068
Memory 100887 191482
UX 137683 179326
Total score 718466 1087859
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6
6418
Zenfone 9
n/a
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Graphics score 6418 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10530 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android ZenUI
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr 11:54 hr
Watching video 16:38 hr 14:05 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 92 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6
30:01 hr
Zenfone 9 +4%
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 113°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6
144
Zenfone 9
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 6
115
Zenfone 9
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 6
132
Zenfone 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6
86.3 dB
Zenfone 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2022
Release date October 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S20
2. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 12
3. Google Pixel 6 and OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 mini
5. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Asus Zenfone 9 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Asus Zenfone 9 and Apple iPhone 13 mini
8. Asus Zenfone 9 and Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Asus Zenfone 9 and Asus Zenfone 8
10. Asus Zenfone 9 and Nothing Phone (1)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish