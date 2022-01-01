Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6 vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 336K)
  • Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (844 against 411 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1184 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 3430 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • 27% higher pixel density (522 vs 411 PPI)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 397 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 5 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6 +105%
844 nits
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6
83.4%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 848 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 +162%
1021
Pixel 3 XL
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 +72%
2874
Pixel 3 XL
1667
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6 +114%
719947
Pixel 3 XL
336697
CPU 187698 94959
GPU 298218 116641
Memory 100887 44770
UX 137683 82658
Total score 719947 336697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6 +289%
6466
Pixel 3 XL
1662
Stability 55% 94%
Graphics test 38 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 6466 1662
PCMark 3.0 score 10520 8946
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 17.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (41% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:58 hr -
Watching video 16:38 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6
30:01 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6 +2%
86.3 dB
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 October 2018
Release date October 2021 November 2018
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

